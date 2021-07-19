First Alert Forecast | 7/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Isolated showers and storms are expected for the rest of the day, with rain chances dropping off by the evening. Even though chances for rain will be low, a few storms could fire up in our southern and western counties. Highs today will be unseasonably cool in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will start to clear out this evening and overnight into tomorrow. Lows will be in the mid-upper 60s with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

A hit and miss shower is possible for the day Tuesday, but rain chances will be minimal after tomorrow heading into the rest of the week. Highs for tomorrow will still be in the 80s.

The rest of this week will see mostly sunny skies and the return of temperatures in the 90s by the middle of the week. By this weekend, temperatures should warm up back to near-average for this time of year in the mid-upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.