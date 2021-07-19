First Alert Forecast | 7/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today turned out to be a pretty decent Monday. So far we’ve seen sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the upper 80s! With enough moisture and cloud cover sticking around, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out completely along a stationary boundary. Those counties towards the south and east have a greater chance of seeing isolated showers. This will continue to drift southward as the evening goes on where heavy rainfall is possible but no severe weather is anticipated. Overnight skies will start to clear under a surface ridge resulting in temperatures by tomorrow morning dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast at 5 to 10mph.

With the clearer skies and lighter winds (plus moisture soil/ ground conditions), some fog could develop but the threat remains isolated with western counties having a bigger threat.

A ridge of high pressure (remember high pressure= good weather) will influence the weather tomorrow resulting in afternoon temperatures to stay just a few degrees below average. Many will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s again. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5 to 15mph. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with generally dry conditions but a few isolated showers mainly east and along I-44 can’t be ruled out. If any precipitation does fall, it’ll be during the afternoon and evening.

Now it’s no surprise July has been below average (and really a weird weather month overall). In fact, given the full 18 days... 17 have been below average with one day staying normal. So I hope you’ve enjoyed the last 18 days because we’ll get into a warmer and drier pattern as the week goes on. What’s going to happen is a high pressure from the west will stay out west for the next few days. That heat dome will slowly move east and a low pressure will dip southwest just to our south. As the low moves in, it’ll keep rain chances limited for the most part and relatively low. The low pressure will simply wash out and the high pressure will center right over the northern and southern Plains. As this ridge builds, so will summer time heat. I don’t have the triple digits on the 7-day forecast just yet but it’s close. Lawton’s highest temperature so far this year was June 20th when the air temperatures was at 99°. So we definitely have a shot at the warmest days so far in this weeks upcoming forecast!

Thursday will see the mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday and Saturday will see mostly sunny skies north with mostly cloudy skies south of the Red River. Air temperatures will still top out in the mid to upper 90s. Area wide, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s for Sunday and Monday!

Some storms for the weekend could be possible but confidence this far out is still to low to tell for sure.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.