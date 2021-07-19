Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior, its secretary Deb Haaland and other Biden administration officials.

Governor Stitt’s office said the lawsuit is over the administration attempting to stop Oklahoma from regulating surface coal mining and reclamation operations. The lawsuit claims the Department of the Interior is relying on the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling that applied to federal criminal law in this case.

“The Department of the Interior and other defendants in this case are dead wrong about their decision,” Governor Stitt said. “They are attempting to unlawfully federalize mines that have been regulated by Oklahoma for almost 40 years by ignoring the clear limitations in the McGirt decision. Despite multiple attempts at dialogue, the Biden Interior Department has refused to adequately explain their legal position. The state of Oklahoma has no choice but to pursue legal action.”

According to the lawsuit, several steps are needed before the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement can take over a state program, and Governor Stitt’s office said none were followed.

Governor Stitt is asking for federal courts to declare Oklahoma still has jurisdiction.

