Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior, its secretary Deb Haaland and other Biden administration officials.

Governor Stitt’s office said the lawsuit is over the administration attempting to stop Oklahoma from regulating surface coal mining and reclamation operations. The lawsuit claims the Department of the Interior is relying on the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling that applied to federal criminal law in this case.

“The Department of the Interior and other defendants in this case are dead wrong about their decision,” Governor Stitt said. “They are attempting to unlawfully federalize mines that have been regulated by Oklahoma for almost 40 years by ignoring the clear limitations in the McGirt decision. Despite multiple attempts at dialogue, the Biden Interior Department has refused to adequately explain their legal position. The state of Oklahoma has no choice but to pursue legal action.”

According to the lawsuit, several steps are needed before the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement can take over a state program, and Governor Stitt’s office said none were followed.

Governor Stitt is asking for federal courts to declare Oklahoma still has jurisdiction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million
A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
First Alert Forecast (7/18AM)
Danyel Pueblo
Comanche County woman arrested three times for failure to appear in same case
On May 31, Taos Rowan’s family received the news that no one wants to hear- your child has...
Sterling community raises $40,000 for 2-year-old with leukemia

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
OSDH reports 557 new Coronavirus cases
Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee Mayfield (AT LARGE), Stoney Ellis (AT LARGE)
Two of three Bryan County Jail escapees remain at large
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 19th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Monday, July 19th