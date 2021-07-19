Expert Connections
Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

