Inmates escape Bryan Co. Jail

Billy Don Payne, Roger Lee Mayfield, Stoney Ellis
Billy Don Payne, Roger Lee Mayfield, Stoney Ellis(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Update: Billy Don Payne is back in custody. Be on the Lookout. Three inmates escaped the Bryan County Jail this...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 19, 2021

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Three inmates escaped the Bryan County Jail early Monday morning.

Sheriff Johnny Christian said Roger Lee Mayfield, Stoney Ellis, and Billy Don Payne are the inmates who escaped just before 3 a.m.

Christian said as of 8:45 a.m. Payne was back in custody.

Ellis is in custody for attempting to elude and a hold for charges in Texas.

Payne and Mayfield are both in custody on drug possession charges.

Bryan County Emergency Management said the men were believed to be headed north.

Bryan County residents are advised to keep doors closed and locked and call 911 if you see these men.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant is closed Monday as a precaution.

Details on how the men escaped or Payne’s apprehension are not yet known.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

