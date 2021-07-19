Expert Connections
Lawton junior citizens police academy underway

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After last year’s Lawton junior citizens police academy was shut down due to the Coronavirus, this year’s academy kicks off this week.

Monday was more of an introduction to the week’s events for all the kids.

Dispatch and Special Operations showed up to talk with the kids about what their divisions do.

Sgt. Chris Blessing with LPD said building these relationships can help children understand that police officers are in the community to help as well as teach them what citizens can do to help keep it safe.

”We’re excited just to add on since last year COVID shut us down, now that Chief Smith let us conduct this, and the City of Lawton, we’re just happy that we’re able to come together again for this,” said Sgt. Blessing

It’s not too late to sign your kids up.

The academy is for 14- to 18-year-old high school students.

Classes run until the 23rd at the Great Plains Technology Center.

Lunches will also be provided, and a certificate will also be given after completion.

Applications are available at the police station, and city hall.

