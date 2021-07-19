Expert Connections
Museum of the Great Plains hosting schoolhouse summer camp

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton is hosting their schoolhouse summer camp this week.

The camp is for kids ages 6 to 12.

Monday was the first day for kids as they learned how to create traditional Native American beadwork.

Their teacher, Eleanor McDaniel has been sharing her love for traditional crafts such as moccasin making, and beadwork for over 30 years.

She said she hopes the kids take away a deeper appreciation for native artwork and working with beads.

”Today we made a dragon fly, we just finished, and all the kids were successful they all completed their little project, and we’re going to do a gecko when they come back, in bright colors. And that’ll be fun,” McDaniel said.

On Tuesday the kids will go back 100 years to learn what a day at school was like back then.

Wednesday, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, a Comanche/Kiowa tribal citizen will discuss native and indigenous culture, and kids will enjoy a performance from the Comanche Youth Dance Troupe.

The camp rounds out on Thursday with more arts and crafts.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

