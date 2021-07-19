Expert Connections
New details released in weekend meth seizure

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department’s biggest drug bust happened over the weekend.

Officers seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $1.25 million.

It happened Friday evening when officers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic stop.

After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, officers searched the car and located the meth.

”It’s very validating especially for the special ops division,” Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer said. “Because this is what they live and breathe, they are working tirelessly to get drugs off the street. And to have a large sum like they have, it makes their day because now they get to see that fulfillment. “

Grubbs said the Special Operations Teams has been investigating methamphetamine trafficking in the Lawton area and had identified that vehicle as possibly being connected to the trafficking.

Three people were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

