OSDH reports 557 new Coronavirus cases

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 557 new cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

That brings the state’s total to 466,733 cases since the pandemic began.

There are currently 5,617 active cases across the state according to health officials.

Here’s the current breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Comanche County: 223
  • Grady County: 33
  • Stephens County: 24
  • Caddo County: 6
  • Jackson County: 13
  • Beckham County: 5
  • Washita County: 4
  • Kiowa County: 0
  • Tillman County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 1
  • Cotton County: 1
  • Greer County: 5
  • Harmon County: 1

