Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested

Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl.(Lee County Jail)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Police arrested a Florida woman after officers said her 7-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of 30-year-old Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Officers said they arrived at the home to find the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. They began CPR until she was able to be taken to a hospital.

A doctor determined the infant had ingested an opioid, so she was given a dose of Narcan. The girl immediately started crying, and her pupils dilated.

Detectives said the child tested positive for fentanyl.

Gordon was arrested for neglect of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

PLEASE SHARE: https://www.capecops.com/newsroom/2021/7/19/mother-arrested-after-her-7-month-old-child-ingested-fentanyl

Posted by Cape Coral Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million
A warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing throughout the day
First Alert Forecast (7/18AM)
Danyel Pueblo
Comanche County woman arrested three times for failure to appear in same case
On May 31, Taos Rowan’s family received the news that no one wants to hear- your child has...
Sterling community raises $40,000 for 2-year-old with leukemia

Latest News

Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations
Canada will open its borders, first to Americans, beginning Aug. 9.
Canada to let in fully vaccinated U.S. citizens starting Aug. 9
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
FILE - In this March 23, 2010 file photo, ice cream moves along the production line at Ben &...
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71