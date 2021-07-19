Shooting reported in west Lawton; LPD investigating
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating a shooting.
Police responded to Summit Ridge Apartments at 69th and West Gore Boulevard around 4:45 Monday afternoon.
Crime scene tape was put up as police are investigating.
Lawton Police have confirmed there was a shooting.
One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital. That person’s condition is not known.
You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.