Shooting reported in west Lawton; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating a shooting.

Police responded to Summit Ridge Apartments at 69th and West Gore Boulevard around 4:45 Monday afternoon.

Crime scene tape was put up as police are investigating.

Lawton Police have confirmed there was a shooting.

One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital. That person’s condition is not known.

