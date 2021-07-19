Sterling community raises $40,000 for 2-year-old with leukemia

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - On May 31, Taos Rowan’s family received the news that no one wants to hear- your child has cancer.

“So he has leukemia. He is right now in phase two of his treatments called consolidation. He’ll receive once weekly chemotherapy treatments,” Taos’s aunt Cassidy Teague said.

Sunday, the Sterling community showed their support of Taos and his family by putting on an Indian taco dinner and silent auction.

All of the proceeds raised will go directly toward Taos’s medical expenses.

You know our family has been overwhelmed, and I know Jess and Kiel are so incredibly thankful for everything that’s been done for their family and Taos. They’re just overwhelmed is the best way I can describe,” Teague said. “Everyone that’s stepped up and has been a part of this today getting this together has just been amazing.”

Taos is the two year old son of Jess and Kiel Rowan.

Kiel is the ag teacher at Sterling High School, where his students say that he has played a big role in their lives.

Sunday, they got to return the favor, and played a critical role in putting the event together.

Serving tacos and making sure that everything ran smoothly.

“It’s just pretty cool that we can always come back here and help out this family that is always there for us whenever we need him. And to just be able to help him and give back to them,” Sterling ag vice president Mason Krey said.

Ag students from neighboring towns also came to help out, such as Elgin, Fletcher and Rush Springs.

Today over 400 tacos were served, around 500 people were in attendance, and over $40,000 were raised.

If any money raised is not needed for medical bills, the Rowan family plans to donate it to a leukemia foundation.

Teague says that Taos is responding well to his treatments so far, and despite all that he is going through, he’s happy and playful.

To support Taos on his journey, you can like the Team Taos Facebook page.

