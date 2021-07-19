Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: Monday, July 19th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Headlines happening in Texoma to start off your Monday, July 19th. The Junior Citizens Police Academy starts today in Lawton.

The Junior CPA gives teenagers an overview of the Lawton Police Department and helps them understand how they can help to make the community safer.

Classes will be held all this week at the Great Plains Technology Center from 10:30 until 3:00 PM.

Also happening in the State, The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety plans to open two mega centers to help streamline the REAL ID process.

The first mega center will open a week from today, on the July 26th in Oklahoma City. The second mega center will be in Tulsa and opens next month on August 16th.

Details and more in Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines to start off your work week.

