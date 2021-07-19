District Attorney of the Year Award presented to local DA

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An area district attorney was given the Outstanding District Attorney of the Year Award by the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Association.

David Thomas is the district attorney for Jackson, Tillman, Greer, Kiowa and Harmon Counties.

Last week, he was presented the award named the David Moss Memorial Award at the District Attorney Association’s summer conference.

Thomas said he knows there are lots of great DAs in the state that work just as hard or harder than him, so he is honored and humbled by the award. Thomas said this wouldn’t have been possible without his staff.

