Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified the victim and a suspect in a deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

Police said Jonathan Flores died as a result of the crash at 67th and Cache Road Sunday morning around 2.

They also said Nevin Whitis was arrested in connection to the crash.

Meanwhile, the light at 67th and Cache might be down for several months as a result of the crash.

The City of Lawton said they are still looking into all of the options to replace the light pole and traffic signal that were knocked down.

Right now, there are stop signs set up in place of the lights. The city said it may be between a month and a half to four months before a new pole and light are up and operational. That’s because none of the current items in stock match the size of the broken pole.

