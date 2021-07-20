465 Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 465 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Oklahoma has reported 467,198 total cases since the pandemic began last year.

The CDC has projected 8,672 deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma, up one from Monday.

The current seven-day average of new cases is now 733, with 5,496 active cases.

The current break-down of active cases across southwest Oklahoma can be found here:

Caddo County: 6

Comanche County: 223

Cotton County: 1

Greer County: 5

Harmon County: 1

Jackson County: 13

Jefferson County: 1

Kiowa County: 0

Stephens County: 24

Tillman County: 1

Washita County: 4

