Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

465 Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

The current seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases is now 733 in Oklahoma.
The current seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases is now 733 in Oklahoma.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 465 new cases of the Coronavirus.

Oklahoma has reported 467,198 total cases since the pandemic began last year.

The CDC has projected 8,672 deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma, up one from Monday.

The current seven-day average of new cases is now 733, with 5,496 active cases.

The current break-down of active cases across southwest Oklahoma can be found here:

  • Caddo County: 6
  • Comanche County: 223
  • Cotton County: 1
  • Greer County: 5
  • Harmon County: 1
  • Jackson County: 13
  • Jefferson County: 1
  • Kiowa County: 0
  • Stephens County: 24
  • Tillman County: 1
  • Washita County: 4

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
New details released in weekend meth seizure
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Latest News

Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
First Alert Weather 6am
First Alert forecast | 7/20 AM
The Stephens County Sheriff Department is looking to purchase new body cameras for deputies.
Stephens County Sheriff Department working to upgrade equipment