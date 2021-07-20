Expert Connections
Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

