Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
New details released in weekend meth seizure
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Latest News

One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition release latest vaccination numbers
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Harvey Weinstein sent to California to face more sex charges
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Raises and bonuses will be given to Lawton Public Schools staff this upcoming school year.
LPS wages raising ahead of the school year