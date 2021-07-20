First Alert forecast | 7/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good Morning! This morning we will see mostly clear and sunny skies, but clouds could start to build in by the afternoon hours, giving us partly cloudy conditions in some areas. There is a slight chance for rain today, as models show a chance for pop-up showers in our eastern counties between I-44 and I-35. The timing for this rain will be in the mid-afternoon hours, with rain chances becoming near-zero as we approach sunset. The rest of us will be dry today with highs still remaining unseasonably cool in the upper 80s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across Texoma as some of us will return to the 90s, while others could see one last day of temps in the upper 80s. Enjoy these un-summer-like temps while they last as after the middle of this week, temperatures will warm dramatically.

Winds will shift to out of the south on Thursday, bringing warmer air and subsequently hotter temperatures. Around this time the high pressure of towards our west will strengthen across most of the western and central US, keeping skies sunny and clear, and allowing for high temperatures to reach the middle-to-upper 90s by this weekend.

A cut-off low pressure will emerge in west Texas later this week, bringing gulf moisture up to Texoma. While this moisture could allow for development of rain, chances will be little-to-none this weekend due to the overbearing high pressure to its north. All this will do is increase our humidity, allowing for heat-index temperatures this weekend and early next week to be in the triple-digits.

To recap, the rest of this week will see a warming trend, arriving back to average-like temperatures for this time of year by the end of this week, along with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

