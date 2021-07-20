First Alert Forecast | 7/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The rest of this Tuesday will consist of a mix of sun and clouds. Thankfully the air temperatures aren’t that bad (before 4PM, only in the mid to upper 80s). There is a slight chance for rain today, as models show a chance for pop-up showers in our eastern counties between I-44 and I-35. The timing if we see anything will be between now and this evening becoming near-zero as we approach sunset.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across Texoma as some of us will return to the 90s, while others could see one last day of temps in the upper 80s. Enjoy these un-summer-like temps while they last as after the middle of this week, temperatures will warm dramatically.

There’s no major changes to the forecast as things will be relatively calm going forward. An upper level ridge associated with high pressure over the southwestern United State will shift east over the next few days. This will keep the weather relatively clear and warm! A gradual warming trend will take place and that means temperatures will be closer to normal by the weekend!

A cut-off low pressure will emerge in west Texas later this week, bringing gulf moisture up to Texoma. While this moisture could allow for development of rain, chances will be little-to-none this weekend due to the overbearing high pressure to the north. All this will do is increase our humidity, allowing for heat-index temperatures this weekend and early next week to be in the triple-digits.

Have a good one!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.