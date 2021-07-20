Healthier Oklahoma Coalition release latest vaccination numbers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several health experts with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition provided an update on the state’s vaccination numbers.

As of July 20, 50 percent of the adult Oklahoman population has been fully vaccinated, which equates to around 1.5 million people between the ages of 18 to 65.

The more vulnerable population, those 65 and older, have been reported to be about 75 percent fully vaccinated.

The state’s population of children between 12 to 17 are being reported as 20 percent fully vaccinated.

“Oklahoma is significantly lagging behind in the national average of vaccine uptick,” Buffy Heater Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Personal Health Services said. “So the national average is about 65 percent, and in Oklahoma we are at about half of our adult population with at least one dose. When you look at Oklahoma specifically, we have about 24 counties that have vaccine uptake that is less than 40 percent. And while that 40 percent isn’t a magic number, it is an indicator that shows us that there’s a sizeable part of our state where vaccine uptake is significantly lower than the National Average.”

According to Healthier Oklahoma Coalition, the state has around 500,000 doses of various vaccines in storage facilities across Oklahoma and there is no shortage of doses for those who want one.

