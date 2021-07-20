Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Indiahoma girl hosting car show for special needs sister

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Indiahoma girl is trying to put on a car show for her special needs sister’s birthday.

Kayla Adair has special needs and loves cars, so her twin sister is trying to help her celebrate her 21st birthday in style.

Skyler Adair put on a car show event last year, but the sisters are wanting to make it bigger and better.

They’re asking anyone with any type of car to join them in making it a special day.

“She just loves cars,” Skyler said. “Fast cars, nice cars, every time we’re out and about she sees one and goes vroom vroom vroom. I was like this would be pretty neat if we just had a little car show. It was a big turnout last year so I thought lets do it again this year. She’s really excited, she talks about last year’s all the time so I thought OK let’s just make it bigger this year.”

The fun begins at 5 p.m. on August 2 at the Indiahoma High School.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
New details released in weekend meth seizure
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Latest News

One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition release latest vaccination numbers
Raises and bonuses will be given to Lawton Public Schools staff this upcoming school year.
LPS wages raising ahead of the school year
It should be a fun weekend in downtown Altus as they join the statewide Weekend of Local event.
Main Street Altus holding “Weekend of Local” event Saturday
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck