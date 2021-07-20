Indiahoma girl hosting car show for special needs sister

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Indiahoma girl is trying to put on a car show for her special needs sister’s birthday.

Kayla Adair has special needs and loves cars, so her twin sister is trying to help her celebrate her 21st birthday in style.

Skyler Adair put on a car show event last year, but the sisters are wanting to make it bigger and better.

They’re asking anyone with any type of car to join them in making it a special day.

“She just loves cars,” Skyler said. “Fast cars, nice cars, every time we’re out and about she sees one and goes vroom vroom vroom. I was like this would be pretty neat if we just had a little car show. It was a big turnout last year so I thought lets do it again this year. She’s really excited, she talks about last year’s all the time so I thought OK let’s just make it bigger this year.”

The fun begins at 5 p.m. on August 2 at the Indiahoma High School.

