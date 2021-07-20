Lawton Public Schools will use COVID-19 relief funds for staff wages
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools staff will receive raises and bonuses this school year from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Returning certified employees such as teachers, principals and administrators will see a $1,000 added to their yearly salary. New employees will have an additional $500.
New or returning supporting staff will have a 50 cent raise added to their hourly pay.
Both certified and supporting staff working for the district last year will have a $500 bonus at the beginning of the school year.
At Christmas, certified employees will receive a $1,500 bonus while new or returning supporting staff will have a $1,000 bonus.
