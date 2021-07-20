LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting that took place Monday has died.
The shooting took place at the Summit Ridge Apartments at 69th and Gore Boulevard Monday around 4:45 p.m.
Police said the victim, a child whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
LPD said Tuesday afternoon that the victim had since passed away.
There’s no word currently on a suspect in the case.
