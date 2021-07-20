Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting that took place Monday has died.

The shooting took place at the Summit Ridge Apartments at 69th and Gore Boulevard Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the victim, a child whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

LPD said Tuesday afternoon that the victim had since passed away.

There’s no word currently on a suspect in the case.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
New details released in weekend meth seizure
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Latest News

Derrick Vonkeith Newton is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place July 15.
Warrant issued for suspect in Regency Apartments shooting
Top: Stoney D. Ellis (AT LARGE) Bottom from left: Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee...
Second Bryan Co. escapee captured; one remains at large
The current seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases is now 733 in Oklahoma.
465 Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 20th