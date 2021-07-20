Expert Connections
Main Street Altus holding “Weekend of Local” event Saturday

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - It should be a fun weekend in downtown Altus as they join the statewide Weekend of Local event.

“The businesses took a pretty big hit with COVID and Main Street, part of our goal is to really have events to encourage people to get out and go shopping,” said Main Street Altus President Preston Gunkel.

They’ll do that by offering fun games and deals at businesses across town.

“We have a wide variety of unique stores that aren’t usually in other communities, a lot of fun stuff to come out and see. We take pride in downtown,” said Lynda Culpepper, owner of Jazzie Rose Collection in Altus.

“I think everyone is doing a lot of games, in both of our stores we have games going on that you can win discounts. You can come and shop, maybe there’s something you’ve been looking at but want to save a little money, so come out and play a game and get a discount on that product. I know all the other businesses are looking forward to it with special giveaways, discounts, sales,” said Sidney Tyner, owner of The Enchanted Door and The Enchanted Door Kids in Altus.

But there won’t just be fun and games inside the stores.

“True tradition Altus fare we have to step it up and do some extra stuff, we’ll have food trucks, we’ll have pop up shops in the court house parking lot. We also have the health department coming out and doing free health screenings and COVID vaccines,” Gunkel said.

Gunkel said there truly will be something for everyone.

It’s just a fun place to be whether you’re shopping or just walking around with friends. You meet people and there’s always good food,” Gunkel said.

But most importantly, the event supports the Altus community.

“They put local tax dollars right back into our community. All the people we employ are from here, so we have people we’re employing, we give back to the schools. All your local shops are really who push forward when it comes to making sure your kids are taken care of when they’re going through school and everything,” said Tyner.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the businesses participating are in downtown Altus but there are others throughout town also joining in on the fun. In addition, you can pick up a Bingo card for the event, marking a space when you visit each shop and potentially winning some extra prizes.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

