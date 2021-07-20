Expert Connections
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck

Nevin Whitis
Nevin Whitis(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly weekend crash in Lawton.

According to investigators, around 2 a.m. Sunday, a black Nissan Titan driven by Nevin Whitis was heading east on Northwest Cache Road when it hit the back of an Impala, driven by Jonathan Flores, that was stationary at the red light on 67th Street. Flores was killed in the crash.

According to court documents, the force of the crash pushed the Impala into the intersection, where it was hit by a Kia Sorento, injuring three people in that car.

A fourth car was also involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported by anyone in that vehicle.

Police on the scene found the Titan crashed into a light pole that had then crashed down.

The responding officer said when he tried to speak to Whitis, who was still behind the wheel of the Titan, he was slurring his speech.

A blood draw was done on Whitis and he was arrested.

Witnesses told investigators they never saw any head lights, tail lights or brake lights from the Titan before or after the crash.

Investigators determined the Titan was traveling above the speed limit at the time of the crash.

He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, person involved in personal injury accident while under influence of alcohol, transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Whitis’ bond has been set at $200,000.

