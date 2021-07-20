Expert Connections
Oklahoma Student Art Exhibit featured at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan, OK - A new exhibit featuring artwork by winners of the Oklahoma State Fair Oklahoma Student Art Exhibit (OSAE) is set to be on display at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center from July 19 through July 30.

Galleries across Oklahoma will host the award-winning pieces and will allow the public to enjoy a portion of the artwork. The events will last until teachers return to Oklahoma City to reclaim and redistribute the art to their students in October.

“The fair was cancelled last year and the extraordinary talent of these young Oklahoma students was on display at several galleries across Oklahoma,” Melinda Parsons, Oklahoma State Fair Director of Special Events and Attractions, said. “The displays were so well attended we decided to add this aspect again this year.”

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center invests in art education with a variety of programs for all ages.

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is a non-profit which serves the community and visitors by preserving and teaching the history of the Chisholm Trail. The Garis Gallery of the American West is also housed at the Heritage Center, and is the largest collection of western art between Oklahoma City and Dallas.

More information about the exhibit of State Fair winners’ artwork can be found at 580-252-6692 or email leah@onthechisholmtrail.com. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

