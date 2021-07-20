State Highway 6 in Jackson County to be narrowed to one lane Wednesday

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - State Highway 6 south of Eldorado in Jackson County will be narrowed to one lane Wednesday.

Traffic will be directed in the area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday while routine bridge maintenance is done.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation suggests for drivers to plan for extra time while traveling through the work zone and to use caution in the area.

