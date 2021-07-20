Expert Connections
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher police officer has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the year by the Department of Oklahoma American Legion.

Corporal Aaron Gray was chosen because of his work ethic, patience and actions under high-stress situations, qualities that have made him a favorite in the town of

Fletcher. Gray is now in the running for the American Legion’s National Officer of the Year.

Auditions for the Lawton Community Theater’s upcoming production of “Aladdin Junior” are today July 20th.

They’re being held at 6 this evening, at 13-16 Northwest Bell Avenue. The production is for those between the ages of 11 and 18. Be prepared to sing and cold-read

scenes from the show.

If you have questions, you can reach them at 580-355-1600

Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
