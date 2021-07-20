Warrant issued for suspect in Regency Apartments shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in last week’s Regency Apartments shooting.

According to an affidavit, Derrick Newton and another man approached two juveniles at the Regency Apartments on Northwest Mission Boulevard on July 15.

The juveniles told police that Newton and the other man had their hands in their pockets and they suspected they had guns on them, so they took off up the steps and Newton began firing at them.

One of the two juveniles was hit in the leg as they ran off. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she received treatment for the gunshot wound.

A warrant has been issued for Newton on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

If you see him, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

