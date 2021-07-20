Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Warrant issued for suspect in Regency Apartments shooting

Derrick Vonkeith Newton is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place July 15.
Derrick Vonkeith Newton is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place July 15.(Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in last week’s Regency Apartments shooting.

According to an affidavit, Derrick Newton and another man approached two juveniles at the Regency Apartments on Northwest Mission Boulevard on July 15.

The juveniles told police that Newton and the other man had their hands in their pockets and they suspected they had guns on them, so they took off up the steps and Newton began firing at them.

One of the two juveniles was hit in the leg as they ran off. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she received treatment for the gunshot wound.

A warrant has been issued for Newton on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

If you see him, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
New details released in weekend meth seizure
Governor Kevin Stitt is suing members of the Biden administration.
Gov. Stitt sues members of Biden administration over regulations

Latest News

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Top: Stoney D. Ellis (AT LARGE) Bottom from left: Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee...
Second Bryan Co. escapee captured; one remains at large
The current seven-day average of new Coronavirus cases is now 733 in Oklahoma.
465 Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: July 20th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: July 20th