1,203 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 5,799 active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 1,203 new cases of the Coronavirus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the number Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 468,401.

Five new deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing that total up to 8,677.

There are currently 5,799 active cases according to OSDH.

Here’s a current breakdown of active cases in southwest Oklahoma:

  • Comanche County: 264
  • Grady County: 36
  • Stephens County: 25
  • Jackson County: 9
  • Beckham County: 10
  • Washita County: 13
  • Kiowa County: 2
  • Tillman County: 3
  • Jefferson County: 1
  • Cotton County: 4
  • Greer County: 0
  • Harmon County: 1

