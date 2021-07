LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two lanes of traffic were blocked off after an accident in Lawton.

It happened around 4 p.m. on July 20 on Cache road.

Police say the two SUVs crashed as one was pulling out from a parking lot.

No one was injured and two lanes on Cache were blocked as emergency crews worked the scene.

