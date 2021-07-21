Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified

Latest News

Breaking news.
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Ricky Dale Howard
Nocona man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents
The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea