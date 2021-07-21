Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City National Bank named top-rated in-state bank by Forbes

City National Bank
City National Bank(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Forbes Magazine has named City National Bank & Trust the top-rated in-state bank for Oklahoma.

City National Bank was also awarded as one of the best in-state banks across the country.

The award stems from an online survey by Forbes and market research firm Statista that surveyed more than 25,000 U.S. citizens.

Three banks in the state were selected as top-rated, with City National Bank scoring the best at an 89% overall.

The Lawton-based bank has 42 branches and serves 22 communities in Oklahoma and Kansas. It’s been operating since 1901.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified

Latest News

Anadarko Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon. (Source: AP)
Shooting investigation underway in Anadarko
Ricky Dale Howard
Nocona man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
First Alert Forecast 5am
First Alert Forecast | 7/21 AM
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case