City National Bank named top-rated in-state bank by Forbes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Forbes Magazine has named City National Bank & Trust the top-rated in-state bank for Oklahoma.

City National Bank was also awarded as one of the best in-state banks across the country.

The award stems from an online survey by Forbes and market research firm Statista that surveyed more than 25,000 U.S. citizens.

Three banks in the state were selected as top-rated, with City National Bank scoring the best at an 89% overall.

The Lawton-based bank has 42 branches and serves 22 communities in Oklahoma and Kansas. It’s been operating since 1901.

