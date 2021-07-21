Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is administered...
Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti denies embezzlement charges in California
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension
Members of the Kiowa Tribe protested Wednesday in opposition to the chairman.
Protest held in opposition to Kiowa Tribal Council chairman
South winds, sunny skies and high temperatures will lead to a gradual warming trend!
First Alert Forecast | 7/21 PM