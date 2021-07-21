First Alert Forecast | 7/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will look to be our last day of highs in the upper 80s, so enjoy outside before it gets hot and muggy over the next few days. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows tonight will also probably be our last in the upper 60s for a while. Expect mostly sunny and clear skies today and tonight.

Tomorrow will continue the trend of sunny skies and warmer temperatures, as Texoma will see high temps in the low 90s. Winds will shift towards out of the south on Thursday, which will aid in our warming trend we will see over the next 7 days. That combined with a heat dome moving east and a high pressure expanding from the west, we can expect us to reach the mid-to-upper 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico this weekend will make its way into Texoma, which could lead to the formation of a dryline in the Texas panhandle. If convection is favorable, thunderstorms could form in parts of southwest Oklahoma. A couple models show disturbances creating small rain chances throughout Sunday afternoon, but with the strengthening high pressure over the central US, any chance for rain either on Saturday or Sunday, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Regardless of the potential of showers this weekend, the moisture will lead to an increase in humidity this at the end of this week and early next week, which will lead to a rise in our “feel-like” temperatures. Expected heat index values look to be in the triple digits, leading to dangerously hot and humid conditions. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated this weekend, especially if you are doing anything outdoors.

Temperatures reach the upper 90s by Sunday into early next week as we will be flirting with the triple digits. We’ve gone almost the entire month with temperatures below average, but we look to reach near average and even above average temperatures to close out July.

