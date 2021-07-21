First Alert Forecast | 7/21 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Skies this Wednesday evening are mostly sunny and a bit smoky too. This is due to the wildfires out west which are causing this hazy look to the skies. The highest smoke concentrations will shift into the Ohio Valley by tomorrow but there will still be a residual ribbon of smoke left behind. Those with upper respiratory diseases like asthma, should take slight caution. The smoke particles are some-what good because it will lead to more vibrant-red colored sunsets!

Overnight- conditions will stay quiet and mostly clear. Similar to this morning, some radiational fog may develop. The bigger threat is for south-central and southeast Oklahoma.

Tomorrow will continue the trend of sunny skies and warmer temperatures, as Texoma will see high temps in the low to mid 90s. Winds will shift towards out of the south on Thursday, which will aid in our warming trend we will see over the next 7 days. That combined with a heat dome moving east and a high pressure expanding from the west, we can expect us to reach the mid-to-upper 90s by Friday and Saturday! As of now it appears the combination of these temperatures and humidity levels will keep heat indices below traditional Heat Advisory criteria (above 105° heat indices). Make sure to stay cool and hydrated this weekend, especially if you are doing anything outdoors.

By Friday afternoon enough moisture will be present to where a few day-time heating resulted isolated showers could occur over southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Precipitation (if any falls) will be very sparse and limited. Most will stay dry. Into the weekend, and really early next week, ridging will build across much of the country.

Weather guidance also suggests another weak disturbance moving in Sunday which would suggest showers during the afternoon and evening. Again, confidence is low right now and many will remain dry with the high pressure in place just to our north.

We’ll likely see the highest mid- late July average temperatures by Sunday and only peak a few degrees above normal by late next week.

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

