Gov. Stitt appoints Blackwell to Court of Civil Appeals

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new member to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

He named Gregory Blackwell Wednesday as his fourth appointment to the court.

“I’m humbled and grateful that the governor has appointed me to serve the people of Oklahoma as an appellate judge,” Blackwell said. “My career has taken me to many places, but I’ve never felt more at home than at the Court of Civil Appeals. I look forward to meeting my new colleagues, rolling up my sleeves, and doing the important work of the court for many years to come.”

Governor Stitt’s office said Blackwell has practiced law for 17 years.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Letters and his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma, Blackwell served as a federal judicial clerk to the Honorable Michael Mihm in the Central District of Illinois. He then worked for the United States Department of Justice in the Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Stitt’s office said Blackwell moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, where he worked in the land department of Chesapeake Energy Corporation before serving as the head of all appellate litigation at Ball Morse Lowe, PLLC. He was then a staff attorney for Judge Bay Mitchell on the Court of Civil Appeals in Oklahoma City.

Blackwell would fill the vacancy left by P. Thomas Thornbrugh, who retired in April of this year.

