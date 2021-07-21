Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital

Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital.

Terry Poe III is charged with a felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators said he stole the ambulance from the hospital’s Ambulance Bay on July 17.

The vehicle was later found in a field at 67th and Lee, and Poe was reportedly hiding in a canal down the road.

He ran from authorities, but was arrested after being found in the back of the ambulance.

Poe is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation

Latest News

Today kicked off day two of PCS week, a week dedicated to educating soldiers on their resources...
Fort Sill creates week dedicated to PCS
One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition release latest vaccination numbers
Raises and bonuses will be given to Lawton Public Schools staff this upcoming school year.
LPS wages raising ahead of the school year
It should be a fun weekend in downtown Altus as they join the statewide Weekend of Local event.
Main Street Altus holding “Weekend of Local” event Saturday