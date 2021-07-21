Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital.

Terry Poe III is charged with a felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Investigators said he stole the ambulance from the hospital’s Ambulance Bay on July 17.

The vehicle was later found in a field at 67th and Lee, and Poe was reportedly hiding in a canal down the road.

He ran from authorities, but was arrested after being found in the back of the ambulance.

Poe is being held on a $30,000 bond.

