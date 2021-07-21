Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital.
Terry Poe III is charged with a felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Investigators said he stole the ambulance from the hospital’s Ambulance Bay on July 17.
The vehicle was later found in a field at 67th and Lee, and Poe was reportedly hiding in a canal down the road.
He ran from authorities, but was arrested after being found in the back of the ambulance.
Poe is being held on a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.