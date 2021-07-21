Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Local breweries join Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry has included three local breweries on their Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail.

Kochendorfer Brewing Company in Duncan, the Canadian River Brewing Company in Chickasha and Warpony Bar and Brewing Company at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton will be on the trail this year.

The trail includes a total of 60 breweries across the state.

The idea of it is to let people know about what the state has to offer, so they can experience all the breweries throughout Oklahoma.

Keith Coast with Kochendorfer Brewing Company said he hopes this will continue to bring in new customers.

”We actually looking at the numbers today,” Coast said. “We did the Oklahoma Craft Beer fest just a few weeks ago in Oklahoma City, and we noticed that probably about half the people that came in were new customers. This is in Duncan, Oklahoma. So, people are traveling from Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman and Tulsa.”

Coast said this is big deal, as breweries alone are bringing over $700 million worth of economic impact into the state.

The Craft Beer Trail can found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital

Latest News

Members of the Kiowa Tribe protested Wednesday in opposition to the chairman.
Protest held in opposition to Kiowa Tribal Council chairman
South winds, sunny skies and high temperatures will lead to a gradual warming trend!
First Alert Forecast | 7/21 PM
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder
Performances are July 23rd and 24th at 7 p.m.
Lawton Interactive Theater to perform “Annie”