Local breweries join Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry has included three local breweries on their Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail.

Kochendorfer Brewing Company in Duncan, the Canadian River Brewing Company in Chickasha and Warpony Bar and Brewing Company at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton will be on the trail this year.

The trail includes a total of 60 breweries across the state.

The idea of it is to let people know about what the state has to offer, so they can experience all the breweries throughout Oklahoma.

Keith Coast with Kochendorfer Brewing Company said he hopes this will continue to bring in new customers.

”We actually looking at the numbers today,” Coast said. “We did the Oklahoma Craft Beer fest just a few weeks ago in Oklahoma City, and we noticed that probably about half the people that came in were new customers. This is in Duncan, Oklahoma. So, people are traveling from Oklahoma City, Edmond, Norman and Tulsa.”

Coast said this is big deal, as breweries alone are bringing over $700 million worth of economic impact into the state.

The Craft Beer Trail can found here.

