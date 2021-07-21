Man formally sentenced in 2020 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who was found guilty in June in a 2020 murder has been sentenced.

Aaron Purdy was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole in the death of Kindra Blevins Johnson.

Purdy was convicted of first-degree murder in June.

The jury recommended the same sentence that a judge ultimately handed down.

Prosecutors said Purdy killed Johnson, his ex-girlfriend, in January 2020.

An autopsy revealed that Blevins died from several stab wounds to her back and chest, and that she also had multiple chemical burns.

