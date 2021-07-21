Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case

Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A preliminary hearing has been set next month for Kaylie Riss for one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the affidavit, police spoke with a juvenile who was walking back to a motel from a gas station when they said Riss began punching her in the head and face.

Witnesses said they saw Riss attacking the victim with a knife.

According to investigators, the victim had lacerations on their head, face, neck and hand.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years in the penitentiary or one year in the county jail.

Riss’ bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Victim, suspect in deadly weekend crash identified
Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police were called to a deadly four-vehicle crash at NW 67th and NW Cache Road Sunday...
Deadly crash at 67th and Cache Road under investigation

Latest News

Two lanes of traffic were blocked after accident in Lawton.
Afternoon accident in Lawton causes temporary lane closures
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital
Today kicked off day two of PCS week, a week dedicated to educating soldiers on their resources...
Fort Sill creates week dedicated to PCS
One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition release latest vaccination numbers