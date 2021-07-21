Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A preliminary hearing has been set next month for Kaylie Riss for one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the affidavit, police spoke with a juvenile who was walking back to a motel from a gas station when they said Riss began punching her in the head and face.

Witnesses said they saw Riss attacking the victim with a knife.

According to investigators, the victim had lacerations on their head, face, neck and hand.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years in the penitentiary or one year in the county jail.

Riss’ bond has been set at $50,000.

