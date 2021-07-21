Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Reports: OU, Texas reach out to SEC about joining conference

Oklahoma football
Oklahoma football(wdtv)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple reports broke Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas “have both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining” the SEC.

Sports Illustrated cited the source as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this report and replied by saying, “No comment on that speculation.”

Nine years ago this month Texas A&M left the Big 12 with Missouri for membership with the SEC, one year after Colorado left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevin Whitis
Man charged in deadly Lawton wreck
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
LPD: Victim dies after apartment complex shooting
Lawton Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment on West Gore Boulevard.
Update to shooting in west Lawton
Preliminary hearing set for Kaylie Riss on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Preliminary hearing set for Lawton assault and battery case
Lawton man arrested after he steals ambulance.
Lawton man behind bars after he stole ambulance from hospital

Latest News

Fort Sill Golf Course Spotlight
Texoma Golf Spotlight - Fort Sill
Bowlsby encourages vaccination
Bowlsby encourages Big 12 players to get vaccinated
Gundy pleased with development of QB Spencer Sanders
Gundy pleased with Sanders' development
NIL a hot topic at Big 12 Media Days
Name, Image, Likeness a hot topic at Big 12 Media Days