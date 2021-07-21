Expert Connections
Shooting investigation underway in Anadarko

Anadarko Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon. (Source: AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Anadarko Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday.

Police said at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Alabama. When officers got there, the people involved had already left.

Witnesses told police that two men in a black SUV shot at another man in a black truck. They said they saw the truck head north on southwest 2nd Street and the SUV head north on southwest 3rd Street.

Just minutes later, officers were called to the Gold River Casino 2 and a half miles north of Anadarko to find a gunshot victim in a black truck. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspects have been identified yet in the case.

