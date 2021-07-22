14-year old sent to hospital after rolling vehicle following police chase

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 14-year-old from Altus had to be taken to the hospital after flipping the vehicle he was driving while running from police on Wednesday night.

According to a report by the the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the teen was traveling at a high rate of speed while being pursued by the Mangum Police Department when he lost control, drove off the road, and hit a fence. The pickup then rolled two times before coming to a stop in a pasture.

They say the underage driver was ejected from the car. He was taken to Mangum Regional Medical Center by EMS where he was admitted in fair condition.

OHP said driving too fast for the road conditions is what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.