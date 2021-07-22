1,581 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported another uptick in Coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, they reported 1,581 new cases of the Coronavirus across the state.

That brings the total number of cases to 469,982 since the pandemic began and the seven-day average in the state to 875.

The state also reported five new deaths from the virus Thursday, bringing that total to 8,682 according to the CDC.

There are currently 6,678 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma. Here’s a current breakdown of active cases in southwestern Oklahoma:

Comanche County: 264

Grady County: 36

Stephens County: 25

Caddo County: 8

Jackson County: 9

Beckham County: 10

Washita County: 13

Kiowa County: 2

Tillman County: 3

Jefferson County: 1

Cotton County: 4

Greer County: 0

Harmon County: 1

