75th Field Artillery Brigade celebrates 100th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 75th Field Artillery Brigade have held sports events this week to mark 100 years of their unit’s service.

Soldiers and their families were able to have a relaxing day of cake cutting and cornhole Thursday at Lake Letra.

They awarded the Commander’s Cup to the winners of the week’s events.

More than sports though, the milestone is aimed to help in connecting the soldiers of Diamond Brigade from past to present.

“First is our connection to our heritage as a brigade and our service to the nation,” Col. David Norris said. “This is the 100th centennial of our brigade, and our commitment to the nation to fight and win our nation’s wars. So that connection to the soldiers of those who served before us is critical to understanding our role here today.”

In its 100 years, the 75th Field Artillery Brigade has been active in serving the country, from operations in Saudi Arabia to the fight against terrorism.

