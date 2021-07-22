Expert Connections
Crash occurs at Sheridan Square Apartments

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police were called to a Lawton apartment complex after a car crashed into one of its buildings at around 6:15 on July 21 at the Sheridan Square Apartments.

Police said the driver of the car was in the parking lot when their foot slipped off the brake, sending the car forward into the side of the building.

They said no one was hurt in the accident.

