Documentary to air about former Duncan Demon quarterback.

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Duncan Demon quarterback and two time state champion will be featured in a documentary.

The documentary is called, Growing Up Grovey.

Bringing two state championships back to Duncan in the 80s landed Quinn Grovey an opportunity to continue his career at the University of Arkansas.

Following his college career, he was able make an impact in corporate world.

Grovey said the documentary isn’t all about him though, the film will also honor his parents.

“They were so big in this community. They were so big for the people of Duncan, and so I get a chance to come back and say, hey, this is where I grew up let’s talk about my mom and dad, and how they helped and impacted me, and really helped me become the guy I am today,” Grovey said.

This idea came about when the sports company Grovey currently works for wanted to create new storytelling content similar to ESPN’s 30 for 30.

“They said let’s start with you, and I was kind of like eh, but I’m kind of glad it started with me, now because we have the ability know what we need to do, understand the format and crank out more of those stories as we continue moving forward,” Grovey said.

The film has been in the works for the past two years.

Every second of the process has been valuable to Grovey, he said it’s been a walk down memory lane.

“Just going back and looking at all the old videos of my mom and dad. Being able to come back, and interview some of my old classmates, my old teammates, and really just talk about the city of Duncan. It meant so much to me growing up here with just all the people, all the different people,” Grovey said.

Grovey’s longtime best friend Randy Coleman will also be featured in the documentary.

Coleman said he couldn’t be more proud of Grovey for sharing his story with the world.

“Just seeing how he brought all those things together, and to draw some emphasis on Alzheimer and dementia, and using his childhood, his relationship with his community in, and with northwest Arkansas, and bringing it all together for that one impact, and honor his mom and dad I think is pretty powerful,” Coleman said.

A condensed version will play at the Palace Theatre in Duncan tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The documentary is broken down into three hour-long episodes and will be available to the rest of the world starting August 13 on Cox Sports channel and streaming services.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.