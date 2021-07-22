First Alert Forecast | 7/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s, though it might feel a little warmer as the moisture from the gulf is starting to kick in, increasing our heat index temperatures over the next few days.

The continued southerly winds along with the dominating high pressure over most of the Great Plains and Rockies will rocket our temps to the mid 90s tomorrow and to the upper 90s this weekend and early next week. Triple digits are not out of the question, its just a matter of when we will reach it, and next week looks to be the best chance for our first 100 degree day this year here in Lawton.

Heat index values will make it feel even hotter, as triple digit “feel-like” temps will be evident across Texoma by Saturday, and we don’t look to see relief from those until the current moist air mass phases out of our area. As long as it sticks around, it poses a heat risk, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool, especially if you are doing any outdoor activities this weekend.

With the moist air mass overhead, we might also see a few spotty showers this weekend. Convection from our warm surface temps could allow for the formation of some showers Saturday and Sunday. Models are not in agreement on the amount of rain coverage, or if we will see any rain at all, but if we do the timing looks to be in the afternoon on both days, mainly for our eastern counties. Don’t expect any washouts, at most it will be just a couple summertime showers that bring slight relief from the hot weekend.

